Equity prices should continue to rise into year-end, analysts at JPMorgan Asset Management say in a note, buoyed by corporate earnings growth, although the recent rally in European equities has the potential to unwind slightly if details on an expected euro zone debt deal disappoint markets.

"In the second quarter, earnings grew by 15 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago. The early results so far for the third quarter have shown a gain of 10 percent. The conforms to our expectation that earnings growth will slow slightly but still be strong enough to propel equity prices to modest gains for the rest of the year," they say.

On the subject of the euro zone debt crisis, JPM-AM says it remains "optimistic an agreement will be found but returns have been so strong over the last few weeks there is a risk of disappointment if it takes longer to work out the details than investors expect."

