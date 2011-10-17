Shares in AMEC rise more than 3 percent, among the top FTSE 100 gainers, after it announces a 150 million pound ($237 million) engineering and project management contract win as part of an existing tie-up with BP .

The work, part of the second phase of the Clair oil field, off the west coast of the Shetland Islands, was awarded by BP and its partners in the field, Shell (RDSa.L), ConocoPhillips and Chevron .

UK government approval for the second phase development of the field was given last week.

Oriel Securities says the deal gives "more visibility over Amec's medium term forecasts", but keeps a "hold" rating on a realtive valuation basis.

"We still expect the company to deliver more modest top line growth than elsewhere in the sector and we believe there is limited margin upside," they say.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net