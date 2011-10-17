Shares in oil services company Saipem rise 6 percent, the biggest gainers on Milan's FTMIB index of Italian blue chips after it won several contracts, though brokerage Mediobanca says integrated oils will outperform oil services against a background of declining crude prices.

Saipem says it had won a number of engineering and construction offshore contracts worth a total $1.5 billion, in Iraq, Nigeria, the Norwegian and British sectors of the North Sea and in the Gulf of Mexico.

"These contracts confirm our positive opinion on the stock," says Oddo analyst Jean-Pierre Dmirdjian, who has a "buy" recommendation on the stock and a 42 euro price target.

Saipem shares have lost 21 percent so far this year, underperforming the wider European oil and gas sector , which is down 6.6 percent year-to-date.

In a note on the Italian oil sector, Mediobanca says it expects the price of Brent crude LCOc1 to fall to $95 a barrel in 2012, and further to $90 in 2013.

It says oil services companies will suffer.

"This (the decline in crude prices), coupled with the current financial crisis (even if to a smaller extent), difficulties in financing and uncertainty about the depth of the sovereign crisis, has caused onshore and offshore projects, supposed to be awarded by year-end, to be postponed," Mediobanca says.

It says ENI , an integrated company, should benefit from specific catalysts that the broker expects to support the share price performance such as Libya, more visibility on the production profile, gas contract renegotiations and a 7 percent dividend yield.

The broker reiterates its "outperform" rating on ENI and its "neutral" on Saipem. ENI rises 0.7 percent.

But the broker says it is upgrading services company Tenaris to "outperform" from "neutral", saying investors have over-reacted to a drop in the rig count and the Pipe Logix index. Tenaris rises 4.2 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://michel.rose.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net