Shares in WPP rise 1.7 percent as RBS upgrades its recommendation on the world's largest advertising group to "buy" from "hold" on valuation grounds, while maintaining its 800 pence target price.

"WPP stock is down 18 percent year-to-date, versus the FTSE-100 down 9 percent and FTSE-350 media sector down 6 percent. Our 'slow growth' scenario (rather than recession) should see the shares rally,"

"We believe WPP is now better placed to cope with recession given a stronger balance sheet, tighter cost management (with memories of the last downturn fresh), and rising emerging market exposure," the broker says in a note.

