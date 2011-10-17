The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.4 percent, underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips up 0.8 percent and the midcaps 0.6 percent firmer.

Low & Bonar sheds 3.4 percent after the supplier of textiles and related products says volumes of artificial grass yarn, which represent 8 percent of its sales, are running below those of the prior year, hit by funding shortages.

British business services group Mouchel , which has long been seen as a bid target, jumps 11.5 percent, continuing its ascent after falls early last week, after the company says its interim chairman has quit, hot on the heels of the resignation of its chief executive at the start of the month.

David Sugden, appointed interim chairman of Mouchel last week, left over the weekend, following discussions with the board and other key parties about ways to secure the group's future.

In March, Mouchel rejected takeover bids from Costain and Interserve .

