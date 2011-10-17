Shares in Italian medical diagnostics company Diasorin fall 8 percent to a near 10-week low after it trims its 2011 full year forecasts for core earnings and sales in a long-term business plan announcement.

"The plan is OK. The targets for the year are lower than expected. The market is not taking that well. The stock has been a very good performer is this situation. It has been seen as defensive," a Milan trader says.

An analyst, who declines to be identified, says the business plan targets are in line with consensus while the 2011 data is lower.

