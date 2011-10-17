Shares in Wacker Chemie rise 7.7 percent after traders point to a note by Deutsche Bank in which the bank calls the stock as undervalued and keeps its "buy" rating on the stock.

"This can certainly trigger such a move," a trader says.

Shares in Wacker Chemie -- which is due to report third-quarter results on Oct. 28 -- are down 38 percent year-to-date, compared with a 10-percent drop of the midcap index .

Trading volumes in Wacker Chemie shares are at 82 percent of 90-day average by midday, compared to 42 percent for the midcap index.

