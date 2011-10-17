The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.4 percent in midday trade, while the blue chips add 0.5 percent, and the midcaps are 0.2 percent higher.

Hightex Group jumps nearly 17 percent after the systems engineer wins a contract for the Prince Sultan cultural centre in Ryiadh, Saudi Arabia to design, fabricate and install the main membrane tent roof system, including the complete cable net and steel structure.

Innovation Group adds 1.3 percent after the insurance industry outsourcer says it sees full-year results in line with market expectations, and that the conversion rate of EBITDA to operating cash flow remains strong and is ahead of target.

Panmure Gordon, in response, lifts its target price for Innovation to 27 pence from 26 pence, while repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net