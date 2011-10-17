The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent higher, while the blue chips slip 0.5 percent and the midcaps fall 0.9 percent.

Property consultant DTZ drops 12.8 percent after its majority shareholder pulls out of takeover talks to take the company private due to global economic turmoil and the difficulties handicapping French lenders.

Serica Energy eases 0.7 percent. The company says it has been awarded a licence in the Rockall Basin, offshore Ireland.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net