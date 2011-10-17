Shares in SIG gain 2.9 percent, the third-biggest FTSE 250 riser, with the index down 0.2 percent, as UBS adds the insulation group's stock to its sector most preferred list on valuation grounds and ahead of a trading update due on Nov. 9.

UBS points out that SIG shares have significantly underperformed over the past month, with the stock down by 32 percent and its enterprise value having fallen by 27 percent since July 1.

"Although we believe the quality of some peers is higher, at the current valuation of 5 times EV/EBITDA, 24 percent EV/Sales and 9 times PER looks attractive to us," the broker adds in a note.

UBS also points out that recent reports from British peers Wolseley and Travis Perkins looked reassuring for SIG's update.

On the flipside, UBS removes French construction firm Vinci from its sector most preferred list in order to balance its portfolio for SIG's entry,

"Although we fundamentally still see good value in Vinci ... we see limited catalysts for a re-rating in the short-term," the broker adds.

Vinci shares underperform in Paris, down 0.1 percent.

