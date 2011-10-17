Shares in Irish airline Aer Lingus rise 11 percent to 0.71 euros after a report in the Financial Times says Middle Eastern airline Etihad has approached the Irish government to buy its 25 percent stake in the former state carrier.

"I think the market is putting some truth behind it. Everyone accepts the stock is fundamentally undervalued on the pension deficit hole. You could easily go well north of one euro," one Dublin-based trader says.

Spokespeople for Aer Lingus and the government would not comment on the report.

The Irish government said last month it was considering selling its stake in the airline as part of a privatisation drive required under its EU/IMF bailout.

