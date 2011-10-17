Exchange-traded notes tracking the VSTOXX and VIX indexes, the favorite yardstick of investor sentiment in Europe and the United States, have plummeted this month amid rising hopes of swift measures to stop the contagion from the Greek debt crisis.

Barclays's iPath VSTOXX Short-Term Futures ETN , an exchange-traded note that tracks VSTOXX futures, has lost 32 percent since Oct. 4 while the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN , which tracks the CBOE Volatility index futures contracts, has dropped 35 percent over the same period.

Lyxor's ETF S&P 500 VIX Futures Enhanced Roll , an exchange-traded fund tracking VIX futures which switches back-and-forth from short-term futures to medium-term futures to maximise the performances, has lost 24 percent since Oct. 4.

While a direct investment in spot VIX or VSTOXX is not possible, investors play the volatility-tracking ETNs and ETFs to build long positions on volatility -- for either directional, hedging, or arbitrage strategies -- while avoiding the roll costs of investing in index futures.

The VSTOXX, Europe's main fear gauge, drops to a 10-week low on Monday below 35, as mounting expectation of a bold plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis prompt investors to pile up risky assets, while the VIX fell to below 30 on Friday for the first time since early August.

Reuters Messaging rm://blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net