European shares are slightly lower after the start of trading on Wall Street, with optimism on a solution to the euro zone debt crisis having been dampened by the German finance minister, who said expectations for this weekend's meeting were unrealistic.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.2 percent at 973.54 points.

European banking stocks , which had been higher earlier in the session, fall 0.6 percent.

The Dow Jones , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down between 0.4 and 0.6 percent in early trading.

