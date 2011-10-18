European shares are expected to fall further after dropping 1 percent in the previous session, with disappointing U.S. earnings, easing Chinese growth and Moody's warning on France's triple-A credit rating outlook hurting sentiment.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 are down 1 to 1.3 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares fell 9.48 points to 966.04 on Monday. Trading volume was 85 percent of the index's 30-day average.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

INVESTOR AB Q3 (INVEb.ST)

BELLWAY PLC PRELIM

WHITBREAD PLC INTERIM

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q4 Apple Inc

Q3 Bank of America Corp

Q3 CSX Corp.

Q3 EMC Corp

Q2 2012 Forest Laboratories, Inc.

Q3 Genuine Parts Co

Q3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Q3 W.W. Grainger

Q3 Harley Davidson Inc

Q3 Intel Corp

Q3 Intuitive Surgical Inc

Q3 Johnson & Johnson

Q3 Juniper Networks Inc

Q3 Coca Cola Co

Q1 2012 Linear Technology Corp

Q3 Omnicom Group Inc

Q1 2012 Parker Hannifin Corp

Q3 State Street Corp

Q3 UnitedHealth Group Inc

Q3 Yahoo! Inc

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0830 GB CPI Sep

0830 GB RPI Sep

0900 DE ZEW index Oct

1145 US ICSC chain w/e

1230 US PPI Sep

1400 US NAHB Oct

