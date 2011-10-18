European shares are expected to fall further after dropping 1 percent in the previous session, with disappointing U.S. earnings, easing Chinese growth and Moody's warning on France's triple-A credit rating outlook hurting sentiment.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 are down 1 to 1.3 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares fell 9.48 points to 966.04 on Monday. Trading volume was 85 percent of the index's 30-day average.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
INVESTOR AB Q3 (INVEb.ST)
BELLWAY PLC PRELIM
WHITBREAD PLC INTERIM
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q4 Apple Inc
Q3 Bank of America Corp
Q3 CSX Corp.
Q3 EMC Corp
Q2 2012 Forest Laboratories, Inc.
Q3 Genuine Parts Co
Q3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Q3 W.W. Grainger
Q3 Harley Davidson Inc
Q3 Intel Corp
Q3 Intuitive Surgical Inc
Q3 Johnson & Johnson
Q3 Juniper Networks Inc
Q3 Coca Cola Co
Q1 2012 Linear Technology Corp
Q3 Omnicom Group Inc
Q1 2012 Parker Hannifin Corp
Q3 State Street Corp
Q3 UnitedHealth Group Inc
Q3 Yahoo! Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0830 GB CPI Sep
0830 GB RPI Sep
0900 DE ZEW index Oct
1145 US ICSC chain w/e
1230 US PPI Sep
1400 US NAHB Oct
