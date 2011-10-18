Shares in Whitbread add 0.2 percent, one of only two blue chip gainers in the FTSE 100 index, which falls 1.5 percent, as Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator reports a higher-than-expected first-half pretax profit and hikes its dividend by over 50 percent.

The firm, which operates the Premier Inn and Costa Coffee chains, says underlying pretax profit rose by 15.2 percent to 174.9 million pounds in the six months to Sept. 1 against a consensus forecast of 167 million, according to a company-supplied poll of eight analysts.

Oriel Securities says it is likely to revisit its forecasts after Whitbread's H1 pretax profit beat its 167.5 million pounds forecast, with an expected upgrade to around 320 million pounds.

"Premier Inn and Costa are each proven concepts with strong expansion plans. Given this together with the considerable asset backing the shares look attractive on 12.5 times prospective earnings and 7.5 times EBITDA," the broker adds, repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

Meanwhile, Atif Latif, Director of Trading Equities & Derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers says he thinks the dividend increase will be well received as it is better use of the cash surplus than buy backs and these numbers enhance the long term growth story of Whitbread.

"Whitbread is now trading at a discount to EU sector peers which we feel is unjustified and upside remains with our target price of 1,975 pence even with a pricing in of a low rate of UK economic growth," Latif adds.

