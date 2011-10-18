The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.6 percent in early trade, albeit faring better than the blue chips and the mid caps , which drop 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.

SkyePharma drops 8.1 percent after the British drug delivery specialist says it will take longer than expected to get European approval for its asthma therapy Flutiform, dealing a blow to hopes for one of its key products.

SkyePharma and its partner Mundipharma had hoped for a European green light by Oct. 17, but not all member states involved in the drug's review process agreed to back the product by this deadline.

Faroe Petroleum gains 6.4 percent after the British oil and gas explorer says it has found oil in a well at the Butch prospect in the Norwegian North Sea, marking its second successful oil discovery in three months.

Faroe, which operates primarily in the UK and the Norwegian North Sea, also said it would drill further with its joint-venture partners to check for additional volumes of oil at the licence.

