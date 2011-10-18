Shares of Deceuninck fall by as much as 12.1 percent to a three-week low of 1.22 euros after analysts trim their forecasts on the PVC window frame-maker due to worries over the construction sector.

"We have cut our estimates for this year, for 2012, 2013 in order to discount negative newsflow coming from the construction market in Europe," Bank Degroof analyst Bernard Hanssens says.

He cuts his target price to 1.45 euros per share from 1.55 euros, and maintains his "hold" rating.

Deceuninck is set to publish a trading update, including third-quarter sales, on Thursday.

