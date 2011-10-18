Shares in troubled Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia hit a new all-time low on fears debt-burdened major Belgian shareholder Holding Communal could be forced into a firesale of its stake as it battles against bankruptcy.

The shares fall as much as 13.1 percent to 0.5020 euros. The STOXX European banking index is down 1.7 percent at 0755 GMT, with French banks the weakest after Moody's warning on Monday that it could slap a negative outlook on France's triple-A rating in the next three months.

The Holding, which holds a 14.1 percent stake in Dexia for Belgian cities, towns and local authorities, has debts of some 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion), now not covered by its assets after the sharp fall in the value of Dexia's shares.

The Holding has delayed until Saturday (October 22) a decision on whether it will be forced to declare itself bankrupt or can opt for some form of "softer landing". The prospect of its Dexia stake suddenly being put up for sale is the cause of the renewed weakness of Dexia shares.

The Belgian government is in a difficult position. If it helps out one Dexia shareholder it may have to help out all. Investor groups are already questioning whether the state should be providing a guarantee to cooperative Arco, which holds 13.8 percent stake.

"The Belgian state could end up holding directly or indirectly more than 30 percent of Dexia, which would force it to put in a bid for the entire group," KBC Securities analyst Dirk Peeter said. ($1 = 0.727 Euros)

