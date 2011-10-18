Shares in Mediaset Espana fall 3.2 percent after Credit Suisse downgrades the Spanish media company to "underperform" from "neutral", citing concerns about a shrinking TV advertising market in Spain.

Credit Suisse says its proprietary surveys suggest the Spanish TV advertising market could decline by 5 percent in 2012.

"TV is the largest advertising medium in Spain, at 43 percent of total spend, so if ad budgets are cut, TV is unlikely to escape," the broker says in a note.

"The recovery in 2013 is likely to be sluggish, given fiscal austerity measures will take several years to complete," it adds.

The broker says Mediaset shares look "unjustifiably expensive", after a recent rally, relative to both domestic and European peers, and cuts its target price to 3.7 euros from 8.6 euros.

