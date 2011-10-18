Shares in Standard Chartered drop 4.1 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 faller as weakness in the banking sector helps drag the index down 1.1 percent, with traders noting some uncertainty after Singapore's Temasek launched a bond exchangeable into the London-listed bank's shares on Monday.

Bookrunner Bank of America Merill Lynch said on Monday that the offering of the three-year, zero coupon bonds by Temasek Financial, a special purpose vehicle owned by Singapore's state-owned investment company will be priced on Tuesday.

Temasek currently holds an 18 percent stake in StanChart.

"Ordinarily it should have no impact for Standard Chartered, but if a bear was looking for an excuse to take any profits then it could have an impact," says one London-based analyst who declines to be named.

"But there is all the usual stuff out there to knock the bank and the sector too -- China growth worries, euro zone debt uncertainties -- so it's no real surprise it's down."

