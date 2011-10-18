Europe's economy is more at risk of "Japanisation", a term describing Japan's recent decade of lost growth and deflation, than the United States, because excessive borrowing has become more serious in corporates and households, Nomura says in a note.

It says the household borrowings-to-gross domestic product ratio for 14 major European countries rose by 20 percentage points from 1990 to 2000 and by 34 percentage points from 2000 to 2010. That compared with the U.S.'s 10 percentage point rise from 1990 to 2000 and 21 percentage point increase from 2000 to 2010.

The ratio of corporate borrowings to GDP for the same European countries rose by 27 percentage points from 1990 to 2000 and by 25 percentage points from 2000 to 2010, it says.

"Even if Europe gets over its current sovereign debt problems, excess borrowing in the corporate and household sector could well result in banks being saddled with bad loans," Nomura says.

"As such, we think the economy in Europe will remain weak for longer than in the U.S. and that financial problems will take longer to resolve, meaning a greater risk of Japanisation -- that is, Japan-style-deflation -- with these problems persist."

