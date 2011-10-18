Shares in UBM rise 3.8 percent, bucking a falling FTSE 250 after the media group says it is on track to meet full-year expectations, boosted by strong growth in its events business, particularly in China.

"UBM has reported a very reassuring interim mamnagement statement ... (The) nine month results are actually ahead of our estimates at both top line and operating profit," says Investec, repeating its "buy" rating and 694 pence target price.

"Outlook comments reasonably limited but reassuring, particularly for the events business. No change to numbers at this stage, though the statement firmly underpins expectations," the broker says.

