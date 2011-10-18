Short selling was the best performing hedge fund strategy in September, up 8.1 percent and extending last month's outperformance, according to EDHEC-Risk Institute data, while world equities fell 9.7 percent, their biggest monthly loss since May 2010.

Short selling, which is also the best performer in 2011 with a return of 13.4 percent, was also the only strategy which handed investors a positive return last month, EDHEC-Risk Institute data shows.

