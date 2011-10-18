Shares in SThree fall 1.5 percent, underperforming a weak FTSE 250 index as Panmure Gordon cuts its forecasts and rating on the UK-based recruiter to "hold" from "buy" following disappointing updates from its peers.

"With an eye on the approaching year end, we believe our previous top line assumptions leave room for disappointment, given rising candidate uncertainty and longer periods to conversion as a result," Panmure Gordon says in an note.

The broker cuts 2011 earnings per share forecasts for SThree by 15.5 percent to 16.3 pence and lowers its target price to 284 pence from 388 pence, in the tailwind of updates from Michael Page and Robert Walters .

