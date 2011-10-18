Bellway gains 0.9 percent, outperforming a 0.6 percent weaker FTSE 250 index, as the housebuilder hikes its dividend by nearly a third after posting a top-of-the-range 51 percent rise in full-year profits.

Bellway posts a pretax profit of 67.2 million pounds in the 12 months to end-July, compared with 44.4 million last year. Forecasts ranged between 58 million pounds and 67.7 million, with the average at 63.8 million, according to 18 forecasts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The exceptional full year numbers from Bellway today provide yet another reminder that UK Plc is firing on all cylinders, and more significantly that the market for new houses, which effectively drives the economy, is in great shape," says Richard Curr, head of dealing at CFD specialist Prime Markets.

"From a technical standpoint, the share price has recently climbed back through the all-important 200-day moving average support level, and together with the bullish fundamentals, Prime Markets believe there is every probability of a near term return to year highs at 756 pence", Curr says, with Prime Markets repeating its "buy" rating on Bellway.

