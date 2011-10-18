Mining shares fall across the board after slowing Chinese growth and weak sentiment data in Germany weigh on investor appetite for the cyclical sector, among the most geared to the global growth outlook.

Data showed growth in China, the world's top metals consumer, slowed for a third consecutive quarter, to its weakest pace since early 2009; while German analyst and investor sentiment fell to a near-three-year low, as the euro zone battles against its long-running debt crisis.

In response, base metals including copper are down nearly 3 percent, while gold also falls. The metals weakness weighs on the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index , while Rio Tinto and Vedanta Resources are among the worst hit, down around 5 percent.

