Shares in William Hill drop 5.8 percent, topping the FTSE 250 fallers list, with the index down 0.8 percent, as Deutsche Bank downgrades its rating for the betting group to "hold" from "buy" given a strong recent share price performance, and ahead of an upcoming trading statement.

"While we think weak sporting results and the strategic investment in online marketing in Italy will impact William Hill's Q3/11E results, which are against very tough comparatives,we do not see FY11E consensus downside earnings risks," Deutsche Bank says in a note.

"Conversely, we now believe material upside earning risks are also unlikely and given the strong recent share performance, we move our William Hill recommendation down to Hold," the broker adds, leaving its target price unchanged at 275 pence.

William Hill issues an interim management statement on Thursday October 27.

