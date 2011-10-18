Morgan Stanley has published a note in which it attempts to pick out companies with long-term sustainable competitive advantages against the current difficult economic backdrop.

The broker, which looks to find 20 companies whose business models and market positions one would like to have had exposure to in 2015, says sustainability is the main criterion -- "of competitive position, business model, pricing power, cost efficiency, and growth."

The firms it has selected are as follows: Anheuser-Busch InBev , ASML , DIA , DnB NOR , Experian , InterContinental Hotels Group , Imperial Tobacco , Inditex , Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE, Kuehne + Nagel , Lenzing , Rio Tinto , Rolls-Royce , Ryanair , SAP , SES (SESFd.PA), Siemens (SIEGn.DE), UCB , Unibail-Rodamco and William Demant .

