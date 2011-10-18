The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.8 percent approaching midday, with the FTSE 250 index off 0.7 percent, and the FTSE 100 index losing 1.1 percent.

Evolution Group falls 3 percent after shareholder Aberforth Partners said on Monday that it no longer intends to comply with a non-binding letter of intent it gave to accept Investec's recommended all-share bid for the stockbroker.

Evolution says it continues unanimously to recommend Investec's offer.

Oriel Securities points out that Investec shares have dropped since Sept. 9 and the implied valuation is now 84 pence versus 100 pence when the bid was made. "This makes it less attractive for shareholders and some are likely to want a cash option included instead of Investec shares," the broker says.

Zenergy Power leaps more than 52 percent higher after the superconductor specialist says it is now focussing on a new non-superconducting technology and will seek sales orders and start commercial production soon.

"The company has done a good job stabilising itself but it doesn't offer long-term value," Julian Tolley, an analyst with Merchant Securities, says.

