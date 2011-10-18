The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1.1 percent lower, with the FTSE 250 index down 0.7 percent, and the FTSE 100 index off 0.5 percent.

SkyePharma drops 8.1 percent after the British drug delivery specialist says it will take longer than expected to get European approval for its asthma therapy Flutiform, dealing a blow to hopes for one of its key products.

Singer Capital Markets analyst Shawn Manning says the news is "an annoyance" rather than a "solid obstacle" for SkyePharma as such delays in the decentralised approval process were not uncommon.

Renold gains 7.3 percent as the industrial chain maker says it will double its full-year operating profit, in line with market expectations, with its first-half sales buoyed by a strong performance across all its regions despite difficult trading conditions.

Singer Capital Markets says the sharp de-rating of the sector since July has reduced its suggested valuation of Renold to 46 pence from 60 pence, but with the shares now trading on a 2012 P/E of just 4.5 times, even this reduced target would provide upside of over 75 percent from the current share price.

