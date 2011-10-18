Shares in Evolution Group fall 3.3 percent after its largest shareholder Aberforth Partners said on Monday that it no longer intends to comply with a non-binding letter of intent it gave to accept Investec's recommended all-share bid for the stockbroker.

Evolution says in a statement on Tuesday that it continues unanimously to recommend Investec's offer.

Aberforth has over a 10 percent holding in Evolution, with 14.4 million voting shares, plus a further 10.8 million shares to which it does not have access to the voting rights.

Oriel Securities points out that Investec shares have dropped since Sept. 9 and the implied valuation is now 84 pence versus 100 pence when the bid was made.

"This makes it less attractive for shareholders and some are likely to want a cash option included instead of Investec shares," the broker says.

Oriel questions whether other Evolution shareholders will follow Aberforth, noting that Blackrock also has over a 10 percent holding, while Schroders and Majedie Investments both own around 5 percent.

"They have enough combined to block the deal. Doing so would carry the risk that there is no fresh bid and the shares would fall. The question is who has the greater leverage: Investec or the shareholders?," the broker says in a note maintaining its "buy" rating on the stock.

To see Evolution's statement, please click on

To see Aberforth's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net