Shares in Renold gain 10.1 percent as the industrial chain maker says it will double its full-year operating profit, in line with market expectations, with its first-half sales buoyed by a strong performance across all its regions despite difficult trading conditions.

The company also says, in a trading update, that its forward order book visibility for the third quarter is up from the year-ago period.

"Renold's H1 trading update has confirmed 13 percent underlying sales growth, which accelerated slightly through the half, coupled with a solid order book for H2," corporate broker Singer Capital Markets says in a note.

The broker says this has not been reflected in the recent share price underperformance, which has left the stock trading on a price-to-earnings of just 8.0 times for calendar 2011 and 4.5 times for calendar 2012, in anticipation of a collapse in earnings due to the weaker economic backdrop.

Singer says the sharp de-rating of the sector since July has reduced its suggested fair value for Renold to 46 pence from 60 pence, but points out that even this reduced target would provide upside of more than 75 percent from the current share price.

