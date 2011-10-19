European stock index futures point to a stronger open for equities after a media report said France and Germany had agreed to boost the euro zone's rescue fund to 2 trillion euros ($2.76 trillion).
However, a senior euro zone source told Reuters there had been no mention of such a deal.
Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures are up 1.3 percent, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 are up 1.2 percent and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are up 0.9 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
BRITISH SKY BROADCASTING GROUP PLC Q1
SKF AB Q3 (SKFb.ST)
TELE2 AB Q3 (TEL2b.ST)
BHP BILLITON PLC OUTPUT
DIAGEO PLC TRADING
NORDEA BANK AB Q3
TELIASONERA AB Q3
WARTSILA OYJ ABP Q3
GKN PLC Q3
RAUTARUUKKI OYJ Q3
SOCIETE B I C SA Q3
HOME RETAIL GROUP PLC H1
U.S. COMPANIES
Q3 Morgan Stanley
Q3 American Express Co
Q3 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp
Q3 eBay Inc
Q3 Abbott Laboratories
Q3 Amphenol
Q4 Apollo Group Inc
Q3 Comerica Inc
Q3 E*Trade Financial Corp
Q3 Freeport-Mcmoran Copper and Gold Inc.
Q3 M&T Bank Corp
Q3 Northern Trust Corp
Q3 PNC Financial Services Group Inc
Q3 SLM Corp
Q3 St Jude Medical Inc
Q2 2012 SUPERVALU INC
Q3 Stryker
Q3 Travelers Companies Inc
Q3 Textron Inc
Q3 US Bancorp
Q3 United Technologies Corp
Q1 2012 Western Digital Corp
Q3 Wynn Resorts Ltd
Q2 2012 Xilinx Inc
MACRO (GMT)
0800 EZ Net Investment Flow
0800 IT Industrial Orders
0830 GB MPC Vote
1100 US MBA Purchase
1230 US CPI
1230 US House Starts
