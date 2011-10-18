European shares stay lower as Wall Street falls in early trade after ratings agency Moody's says it will review France's credit rating and China's third-quarter growth slows to its weakest pace in more than two years.

Mining stocks in Europe are amongst the worst performers after the China news, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index down 2.3 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 0.5 percent at 961.69, while the Dow Jones , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down 0.1 to 0.3 percent.

