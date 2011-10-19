Consensus earnings growth forecasts for European companies have fallen further for 2011 and 2012, data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S shows, as the global economy slows and the euro zone sovereign debt crisis worsens, with the possibility of a Greek default.

The 2011 consensus average earnings for the STOXX Europe 600 companies have lowered to 5.7 percent from a previous 6.3 percent last week. At the start of the year, analysts were expecting an average earnings growth of 15.4 percent for this year.

For 2012, the consensus average earnings growth is cut to 10.6 percent from a previous 10.9 percent last week, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows.

Analysts also further revise down their earnings forecasts for S&P 500 companies, though the average growth is better than that of Europe. They expect a 15 percent increase for 2011 and a 12.4 percent rise for 2012.

