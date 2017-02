Shares in German chemicals conglomerate Wacker Chemie are indicated 3.9 percent higher in pre-market trade after the world's No.1 chipmaker Intel forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street's expectations.

"Watch Wacker Chemie, which reacts very sensitively on Intel news," a trader says.

Wacker Chemie's Siltronic unit makes silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry.

