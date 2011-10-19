European shares rise in early trade on reports that France and Germany have agreed a plan to boost the euro zone rescue fund to 2 trillion euros, which helped to fuel a late rally on Wall Street.

However, two senior European Union officials say on Wednesday that no such agreement has yet been reached on scaling up the size of the fund.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.5 percent at 966.66 points, after falling 0.4 percent in the previous session.

