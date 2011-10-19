Shares in business software company Software AG rise 6.6 percent to the top of Frankfurt's technology index after the company releases some key figures for the third quarter.

"We consider the report to assure investors that IT demand currently is not heavily deteriorating. Margin improvement can be seen as a proof that Software AG has a very flexible cost management," DZ Bank analyst Oliver Finger writes.

The company -- which will release final third-quarter results on Oct. 27 -- says third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 71-73 million euros ($97-100 million).

($1 = 0.731 Euros)