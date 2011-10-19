Shares in BSkyB add 3 percent, the fourth biggest FTSE 100 gainer, with the index up 0.6 percent, after the British satellite broadcaster posts strong growth in first-quarter profits.

BSkyB's revenue for the first quarter was up 9 percent to 1.66 billion pounds, while adjusted operating profit was ahead of forecasts, up 16 percent to 295 million pounds.

"BSkyB's Q1 2012 results show a company that continues to drive additional products into its existing customer base through a mix of marketing and value-for-money offerings," Peel Hunt says in a note.

The broker points out that the number of subscribers now taking all three Sky products is up by almost one-third, to 2.9 million of its 10.4 million customer base.

"This is a simple strategy being well executed, supported by tight focus on cost to drive margin growth and earnings progression," Peel Hunt adds, repeating its "buy" rating and 767 pence target price.

"In the current period of economic pressure on consumers, this defensive model is attractive and we highlight the stock's valuation," the broker says.

