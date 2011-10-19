Shares in Belgian oil tanker company Euronav fall as much as 12 percent to an all-time low of 3.39 euros after the company's third-quarter earnings drop by more than expected and it says rates for its large tankers remained "very low".

"Already 45 percent (of the available days) of the fourth quarter is covered at quite a low $7,500, that could be one of the reasons that now the market takes into account that the fourth quarter loss might be quite close to the third quarter loss," KBC analyst Wouter Vanderhaeghen says.

"I would even expect the shares to rebound because for me the first reaction seems a little bit overdone," says Vanderhaeghen, who has a "hold" rating and 6 euros target price.

