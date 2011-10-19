Shares in Home Retail drop 13 percent, topping the FTSE 250 fallers list, as Britain's No. 1 household goods retailer posts a 70 percent slump in first-half profit, with profitability at its Argos business collapsing, leading Panmure Gordon to chop its current year estimates.

Home Retail, which also owns Homebase, Britain's second largest do-it-yourself chain, made an underlying pretax profit of 28.3 million pounds in the six months to Aug. 27, down from 94.7 million pounds made in the same period last year compared with analysts' average forecast of 30 million pounds.

Panmure Gordon says although Home Retail's interims are slightly below consensus, the bad news is that the second-half has so far been below expectations.

The broker is therefore reducing its current year pretax profit forecast for Home Retail by 25 percent to 96 million pounds.

"The key long term driver for the shares will be the extent to which Argos can recover its margins. We are not optimistic," Panmure Gordon says, repeating its "sell" rating and 95 pence target price on the stock.

Keith Bowman, Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, says Home Retail "remains in a very difficult place, with downbeat management outlook comments likely to foster further profit downgrades. As such, market consensus opinion remains firmly anchored to sell."

To see more on Home Retail, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net