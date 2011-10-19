The FTSE Small Cap index rises 0.1 percent in early trade, lagging gains on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 , which each climb 0.4 percent.

Bid target Mouchel is up 8.2 percent after the British infrastructure and maintenance group agrees to sell the business and assets of Mouchel rail to Sinclair Knight Merz for 3.4 million pounds in cash. Mouchel will retain net realisable assets of a further 2.5 million pounds.

Cosalt tumbles more than 40 percent after the marine safety group warns it expects its full-year trading to be significantly lower than previous expectations and says, currently, the group is not in breach of its banking covenants.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net