Shares in Ericsson (ERICb.ST) rise 2 percent after the world's biggest mobile network maker posts third-quarter core profit and sales above expectations but warns that economic uncertainty might affect operator spending in coming quarters.

"Sales were better than expected and the result is also a bit better but there was pressure on margins and somewhat negative comments about the future," Inge Heydorn, an asset manager at Sentat Asset Management, says.

Ericsson shares outperform the STOXX Europe 600 Technology index , which is down 0.2 percent, after having lost more than 4 percent of their value on Wednesday.

Shares in Franco-American rival Alcatel-Lucent fall 0.1 percent.

