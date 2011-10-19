Shares in Ashtead Group gain 3.7 percent, the second biggest FTSE 250 gainer, with the index up 0.5 percent, as traders cite a read-across from above-forecasts results from United Rentals Inc. , the market leader in the U.S. equipment rental market.

United Rentals posted a higher third-quarter profit on Tuesday as volumes and rates increased, and raised its 2011 outlook, sending the company's shares up as much as 13 percent.

Numis Securities points out that United Rentals third-quarter results were ahead of expectations, with 18 percent revenue growth being 4 percent ahead of forecasts, and its management stated that customers are bullish about construction activity next year, with a deepening belief in rental penetration.

The broker says these factors should continue to drive EPS recovery and growth at Ashtead.

Numis is forecasting 13 percent revenue growth atAshtead's U.S. subsidiary, Sunbelt for the year to April 2012, so it thinks there is scope for increases and says given the firm's operational gearing this should feed through to higher pretax profits.

The broker repeats its "buy" rating and 240 pence price target on Ashtead.

