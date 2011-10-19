(Corrects name of 4th partner in field to E.ON Ruhrgas from Shell in last paragraph)

Shares in Norwegian oil firm Statoil fall 1.9 percent, underperforming a rising European oil index, due to a delay in production at the Skarv oil and gas field off Norway by partner PGNiG .

"It is because of the delay at the Skarv field," says Carnegie analyst John Olaisen, adding that he thinks the delay will shave two percent of Statoil's planned 2012 output.

Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG cut its forecast for next year's production from Skarv by 40 percent to 0.24 billion cubic metres as the field's launch will be delayed until 2012, the firm said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The field's operator, BP , told Reuters the field would now begin production in the later part of the first quarter of next year, rather than in the later part of the fourth quarter.

The fourth partner in the Skarv field is E.ON Rurhgas (EONGn.DE). Skarv was originally slated to start operations in August.

