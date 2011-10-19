Shares in Balfour Beatty shed 3 percent, the second biggest mid cap faller, with the index up 0.7 percent, as Investec Securities starts coverage of the international infrastructure group with a "sell" rating and 185 pence sum-of-the-parts-based target price.

"Balfour Beatty is in a difficult position at present. Its core end markets are characterised by declining volumes and increasingly competitive tendering. The declining cash position revealed at the recent interims is another source of concern," the broker says in a note.

"With limited positive catalysts to improve sentiment and an increasingly high probability of earnings disappointments ahead, we initiate with a sell recommendation" Investec adds.

