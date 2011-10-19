Shares in French hotel group Accor gain 1.4 percent, outpacing the CAC 40 index after the group's optimistic comments about the fourth quarter.

"The underlying trends remain satisfactory, with no slowdown according to management and an upturn in pricing power for economy hotels," a Paris-based trader says.

At 0909 GMT, the stock is up 1.7 percent, crossing above its 50-day moving average, sending a positive technical signal.

