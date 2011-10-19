Shares in Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) add 3.4 percent, a top FTSE 100 gainer, with the index up 0.9 percent, as Barclays Capital initiates coverage of the investment management group with an "overweight" stance and price target of 600 pence.

BarCap says the 13 percent decline in HL's share price since the Financial Service Authority's announcement on August 2 that "it would be desirable to ban payments from asset managers to fund supermarkets" creates an attractive entry point for the stock.

"This underperformance against the FTSE 100 (-6 percent) is surprising for a defensive name. The correction appears to price in a pessimistic scenario that the majority of HL revenues at risk (25 percent of total) cannot be recouped," the broker says.

BarCap says HL has demonstrated its premium franchise through a net inflow rate of 26 percent over the past five years, and in previous market downturns the firm has strongly outperformed, as clients moving to cash are retained on its platform.

The broker notes that HL shares currently trade at 20 times 2012 estimated price earnings versus an average multiple since its IPO of 24 percent.

