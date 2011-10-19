Shares in Rautaruukki fall 4.5 percent in a broader stronger market after the Finnish steel maker reported a bigger-than-expected fall in third quarter operating profit due to economic uncertainty that slowed decision-making among customers.

"The profit was soft, cash flow relatively weak and the sales mix in steel business pointed to wrong direction. This is how it is with steel companies, results might fluctuate considerably," Handelsbanken analyst Mikael Doepel says.

