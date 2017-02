The ratio of put/call open interest on Euro STOXX 50 rises further and hits a five-week high, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream shows, as expectations that policymakers will come up with a comprehensive plan to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis this weekend improves sentiment.

The put/call open interest ratio rises to 1.1603 from 1.1488 the previous session, though it remains low from a peak of 1.3853 hit in February.

